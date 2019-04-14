NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok trio set for Japan move after RWC

2019-04-14 11:03
Damian de Allende
Damian de Allende takes on Owen Farrell (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Three Springboks are reportedly set to sign lucrative deals with clubs in Japan.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Stormers centre Damian de Allende and the Bulls duo of centre Jesse Kriel and lock Jason Jenkins were likely to continue their careers in Japan after this year's Rugby World Cup.

De Allende is set to sign with the Panasonic Wild Knights in a deal which will see him be unavailable for the Stormers in Super Rugby as his contract will run from January until May.

Kriel has reportedly already informed the Bulls of his decision to sign with a Japanese club, while Jenkins is also keen to further his career there.

De Allende, 27, has played 37 Tests for the Springboks between 2014 and 2018, while Kriel, 25, boasts 40 Test caps between 2015 and 2018.

Jenkins, 23, played one Test for the Boks against Wales in Washington DC last year.

