Pollard to leave Bulls in R20 million mega deal?

Cape Town - Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard is reportedly in high demand abroad.



Netwerk24 reported on Friday that Pollard could be lured to France after the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.



The report stated that French Top 14 outfit Montpellier have been in contact with Pollard over the past few days and offered him a contract worth about R20 million a season.

Alfonso Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, said there has been no official offer but the Bulls were aware of Montpellier’s interest in their player.



Pollard’s contract with the Bulls expires at the end of October.



The 25-year-old, who boasts 39 Test caps, has been on the Bulls’ books since 2013 and is likely to play a vital role in the Springboks’ World Cup challenge later this year.



A move to France will however not spell the end of his Springbok days as SA Rugby will continue to allow the national coach to pick overseas-based players.