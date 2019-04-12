NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Pollard to leave Bulls in R20 million mega deal?

    2019-04-12 14:47

    Cape Town - Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard is reportedly in high demand abroad.

    Netwerk24 reported on Friday that Pollard could be lured to France after the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

    The report stated that French Top 14 outfit Montpellier have been in contact with Pollard over the past few days and offered him a contract worth about R20 million a season.

    Alfonso Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, said there has been no official offer but the Bulls were aware of Montpellier’s interest in their player.

    Pollard’s contract with the Bulls expires at the end of October.

    The 25-year-old, who boasts 39 Test caps, has been on the Bulls’ books since 2013 and is likely to play a vital role in the Springboks’ World Cup challenge later this year.

    A move to France will however not spell the end of his Springbok days as SA Rugby will continue to allow the national coach to pick overseas-based players.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers end tour with victory in...
    Whiteley cleared to join Lions Down...
    Crusaders keep home streak alive,...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 9

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 13 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Saturday, 20 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Brumbies, Cape Town 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 8 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     