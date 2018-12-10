NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

3 Boks named in NZ rugby magazine's World XV

2018-12-10 18:29
Faf de Klerk
Faf de Klerk (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - A popular New Zealand rugby magazine has included three Springboks in their 2018 World XV.

NZ Rugby World has picked scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx in their team of the year.

There are seven All Blacks in the team, as well as two players each from England and Ireland and one from Scotland.

Marx, meanwhile, was the only Springbok included in the English-based Rugby World magazine’s Team of the Year named late last week.

NZ Rugby World magazine’s 2018 World XV:

15 Elliot Daly (England), 14 Ben Smith (New Zealand), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Owen Farrell (England), 11 Rieko Ioane (New Zealand), 10 Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), 9 Faf de Klerk (South Africa), 8 Kieran Read (New Zealand), 7 Ardie Savea (New Zealand), 6 Pieter Steph du Toit (South Africa), 5 James Ryan (Ireland), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand), 3 Tadgh Furlong (Ireland), 2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe (New Zealand)

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Naka shooting: Os du Randt asked to safeguard bullets Matfield cites family, SuperSport job as reasons for saying NO to Bulls coaching role Rassie confirms: I won't coach beyond 2019 5 talking points: Cape Town Sevens
5 talking points: Cape Town Sevens Bulls coach: Pote Human to the rescue? Specman says goodbye to Blitzboks with Dream Team accolade Chiefs legend agrees with decision to part ways with Solinas India's Pant ties AB's record for Test catches

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 