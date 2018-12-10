3 Boks named in NZ rugby magazine's World XV

Cape Town - A popular New Zealand rugby magazine has included three Springboks in their 2018 World XV.



NZ Rugby World has picked scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx in their team of the year.



There are seven All Blacks in the team, as well as two players each from England and Ireland and one from Scotland.

Marx, meanwhile, was the only Springbok included in the English-based Rugby World magazine’s Team of the Year named late last week.



NZ Rugby World magazine’s 2018 World XV:



15 Elliot Daly (England), 14 Ben Smith (New Zealand), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Owen Farrell (England), 11 Rieko Ioane (New Zealand), 10 Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), 9 Faf de Klerk (South Africa), 8 Kieran Read (New Zealand), 7 Ardie Savea (New Zealand), 6 Pieter Steph du Toit (South Africa), 5 James Ryan (Ireland), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand), 3 Tadgh Furlong (Ireland), 2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe (New Zealand)

