1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is the only South African named in Rugby World magazine's team of the year.

The respected magazine comprised the team of the year from a panel of experts from 12 different countries.

The rest of the team includes five New Zealanders, four Irishmen, two Englishmen and one player each from Australia, Fiji and Wales.

An interesting selection is New Zealand's Beauden Barrett at fullback, with Ireland's World Rugby Player of the Year Johnny Sexton preferred at flyhalf.

Rugby World's 2018 team of the year:

15 Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), 14 Ben Smith (New Zealand), 13 Jonathan Davies (Wales), 12 Owen Farrell (England), 11 Rieko Ioane (New Zealand), 10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland), 8 Kieran Read (New Zealand), 7 David Pocock (Australia), 6 Peter O'Mahony (Ireland), 5 Leone Nakarawa (Fiji), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand), 3 Tadgh Furlong (Ireland), 2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)