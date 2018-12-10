NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Specman says goodbye to Blitzboks with Dream Team accolade

2018-12-10 06:42
Cape Town - Speedster Rosko Specman is the only South African who cracked the nod for the Cape Town Sevens Dream Team.

It was a fitting farewell for Specman, who will not be available for the Blitzboks in the near future as he is set to join the Bulls in Super Rugby.

Cape Town champions Fiji have two representatives in the Dream Team in Kalione Nasoko and Alosio Naduva, while runners-up USA also have two in Madison Hughes and Danny Barrett.

The rest of the Dream Team consists of David Afamasaga from Samoa and Sione Molia from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished third at the tournament after beating New Zealand 10-5 in the Bronze Final. It also moved them up the World Rugby Sevens Series standings and they will travel to New Zealand (January 26-27) in fifth place overall, where they were drawn in the same pool as Scotland, France and Kenya.

 

