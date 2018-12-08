NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

New Zealand stun Blitzboks with 2 late tries

2018-12-08 20:24
Rosko Specman
Rosko Specman (Gallo)
Cape Town - New Zealand beat the Blitzboks 26-21 in their final match of the day at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

New Zealand led the Springbok Sevens 14-7 at half-time.

The All Blacks Sevens scored two tries in the final few seconds of the game to snatch what looked like an unlikely victory.

The Blitzboks led 21-14 with 20 seconds remaining but let in two tries to hand the Kiwis victory.

New Zealand, who earlier lost to Samoa, had to win the game to advance to the Cup quarter-finals.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman, Werner Kok, Branco du Preez
Conversions: Justin Geduld (3)

New Zealand

Tries: Andrew Knewstubb, Sione Molia (2), Vilimoni Koroi
Conversions: Knewstubb (2), Koroi

Cup quarter-finals:

South Africa v Scotland

Fiji v Spain

Australia v New Zealand

USA v England

 

