New Zealand stun Blitzboks with 2 late tries

Cape Town - New Zealand beat the Blitzboks 26-21 in their final match of the day at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

As it happened: Blitzboks 21-26 All Blacks Sevens

New Zealand led the Springbok Sevens 14-7 at half-time.

The All Blacks Sevens scored two tries in the final few seconds of the game to snatch what looked like an unlikely victory.

The Blitzboks led 21-14 with 20 seconds remaining but let in two tries to hand the Kiwis victory.

New Zealand, who earlier lost to Samoa, had to win the game to advance to the Cup quarter-finals.

Scorers:



South Africa



Tries: Rosko Specman, Werner Kok, Branco du Preez

Conversions: Justin Geduld (3)



New Zealand



Tries: Andrew Knewstubb, Sione Molia (2), Vilimoni Koroi

Conversions: Knewstubb (2), Koroi

Cup quarter-finals:

South Africa v Scotland

Fiji v Spain

Australia v New Zealand

USA v England