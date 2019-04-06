Blitzboks too strong for Scotland

Cape Town - The Blitzboks proved too strong for Scotland in their Pool A clash at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.
The Springbok Sevens side won 26-10, having led 12-0 at half-time.
The South Africans outscored the Scots by four tries to two and look set to cruise into Sunday's Cup quarter-finals.
In their final pool game later on Saturday, the Blitzboks will face Samoa (09:22 SA time).
On Friday, coach Neil Powell's charges started their campaign with a 22-7 win over Japan.
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Selvyn Davids, Stedman Gans, Ryan Oosthuizen, Branco du Preez
Conversions: Davids, Justin Geduld, Du Preez
Scotland
Tries: Jamie Farndale, Tom Brown
Blitzboks squad:
1. Ryan Oosthuizen (13 tournaments, 61 matches, 65 points, 13 tries)
2. Sako Makata (2 tournaments, 9 matches, 0 points)
3. Impi Visser (6 tournaments, 35 matches, 20 points, four tries)
4. Chris Dry (66 tournaments; 331 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)
5. Werner Kok (43 tournaments, 218 matches, 485 points, 97 tries)
6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (one tournament, two matches, 0 points)
7. Branco du Preez (67 tournaments, 339 matches, 1120 points; 88 tries, 387 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)
8. Selvyn Davids (11 tournaments, 53 matches, 237 points, 27 tries, 51 conversions)
9. Justin Geduld (42 tournaments; 217 matches, 904 points - 95 tries, 213 conversions, 1 penalty)
10. Stedman Gans (15 tournaments, 69 matches, 105 points, 21 tries)
11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 24 tournaments, 124 matches, 385 points, 77 tries)
12. Angelo Davids (on debut)
13. James Murphy (2 tournaments, 11, 0 points) – official reserve