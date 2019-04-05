Blitzboks survive Japan test in Hong Kong

Cape Town - The Blitzboks started their Hong Kong Sevens campaign on a winning note when they overcame a plucky Japan outfit on Friday.

The South Africans won 22-7 victory, having trailed 7-5 at half-time.



The Japanese were first on the scoreboard and threatened an upset when they still led early in the second half, before a second try by Werner Kok saw the South Africans surge ahead.

Two more tries by Justin Geduld and Siviwe Soyizwapi sealed the deal for South Africa.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks tackle Scotland (05:41 SA time) and Samoa (09:22 SA time) to complete their Pool A schedule.

Scorers:

South Africa



Tries: Werner Kok (2), Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

Japan

Try: Siosifa Lisala

Conversion: Katsuyuki Sakai

Blitzboks squad:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (13 tournaments, 61 matches, 65 points, 13 tries)

2. Sako Makata (2 tournaments, 9 matches, 0 points)

3. Impi Visser (6 tournaments, 35 matches, 20 points, four tries)

4. Chris Dry (66 tournaments; 331 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)

5. Werner Kok (43 tournaments, 218 matches, 485 points, 97 tries)

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (one tournament, two matches, 0 points)

7. Branco du Preez (67 tournaments, 339 matches, 1120 points; 88 tries, 387 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids (11 tournaments, 53 matches, 237 points, 27 tries, 51 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (42 tournaments; 217 matches, 904 points - 95 tries, 213 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Stedman Gans (15 tournaments, 69 matches, 105 points, 21 tries)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 24 tournaments, 124 matches, 385 points, 77 tries)

12. Angelo Davids (on debut)

13. James Murphy (2 tournaments, 11, 0 points) – official reserve