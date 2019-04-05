NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks survive Japan test in Hong Kong

2019-04-05 12:29
Werner Kok (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks started their Hong Kong Sevens campaign on a winning note when they overcame a plucky Japan outfit on Friday.

MATCH CENTRE

The South Africans won 22-7 victory, having trailed 7-5 at half-time.

The Japanese were first on the scoreboard and threatened an upset when they still led early in the second half, before a second try by Werner Kok saw the South Africans surge ahead.

Two more tries by Justin Geduld and Siviwe Soyizwapi sealed the deal for South Africa.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks tackle Scotland (05:41 SA time) and Samoa (09:22 SA time) to complete their Pool A schedule.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Werner Kok (2), Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

Japan

Try: Siosifa Lisala

Conversion: Katsuyuki Sakai

Blitzboks squad:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (13 tournaments, 61 matches, 65 points, 13 tries)

2. Sako Makata (2 tournaments, 9 matches, 0 points)

3. Impi Visser (6 tournaments, 35 matches, 20 points, four tries)

4. Chris Dry (66 tournaments; 331 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)

5. Werner Kok (43 tournaments, 218 matches, 485 points, 97 tries)

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (one tournament, two matches, 0 points)

7. Branco du Preez (67 tournaments, 339 matches, 1120 points; 88 tries, 387 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids (11 tournaments, 53 matches, 237 points, 27 tries, 51 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (42 tournaments; 217 matches, 904 points - 95 tries, 213 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Stedman Gans (15 tournaments, 69 matches, 105 points, 21 tries)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 24 tournaments, 124 matches, 385 points, 77 tries)

12. Angelo Davids (on debut)

13. James Murphy (2 tournaments, 11, 0 points) – official reserve

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Du Preez 'not interested' in Sharks 'sideshows' No quotas at World Cup for Proteas - CSA boss Kolisi yellow costly as Stormers crash to Reds Domestic cricket in SA set for dramatic restructure? S15: Bok player rotations seem ill-judged
S15: Bok player rotations seem ill-judged Duminy out of T20 Challenge to strengthen shoulder Bafana up 1 spot in latest FIFA rankings Amla makes long-awaited return for final World Cup push Woods, McIlroy have Masters on mind for different reasons

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 