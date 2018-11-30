Blitzboks overcome plucky Samoa

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side won their second match at this year's Dubai Sevens after overcoming the challenge of Samoa on Friday.

The Blitzboks won 19-12, after the scores were level at 7-all at half-time.



Earlier on Friday, the Blitzboks started their 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign with a 31-0 win over Zimbabwe.

South Africa will complete their Pool A schedule with a clash against Argentina later on Friday (17:53 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa



Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Werner Kok, Muller du Plessis



Conversions: Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman



Samoa

Tries: John Vaili, Alatasi Tupou



Conversion: Tila Mealoi