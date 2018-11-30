Blitzboks get Dubai campaign off to winning start

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side started their Dubai Sevens campaign on a high note with a comfortable victory over Zimbabwe on Friday.

The Blitzboks won 31-0, after leading 14-0 at half-time.

The defending World Series champions ran in five tries in a dominant display against their African neighbours.

Later on Friday, the Blitzboks tackle Samoa (12:36) and Argentina (17:53) in Pool A.

Scorers:

Blitzboks

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Branco du Preez, Kyle Brown, Rosko Specman (2)



Conversions: Du Preez (2), Justin Geduld



