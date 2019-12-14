NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks fight back to power past Fiji

2019-12-14 14:17
Neil Powell
Neil Powell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Fiji 26-14 at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

MATCH CENTRE: CAPE TOWN SEVENS

The hosts were in early trouble when speedster Seabelo Senatla was sent to the sin-bin for conceding a rash of penalties.

Fiji made their numerical advantage count by scoring twice in this two-minute period for a 14-0 lead.

South Africa hit back with a vital try just before half-time when Rosko Specman dotted down under the posts to reduce the deficit to a single score at the break (14-7).

That was the momentum the Blitzboks needed as they came out firing in the second period, completely dominating proceedings.

Senatla rounded off a superb team try shortly after the break to reduce the deficit to 14-12.

Moments later, the South Africans went ahead for the first time when Ruhan Nel darted through with a powerful run along the grandstand touchline.

Justin Geduld then sealed matters with a try under the posts with less than two minutes remaining.

On Friday, the Blitzboks beat Japan 49-0 in their opening game and will face the USA in Saturday's final game (20:03).

Scorers:

South Africa

Try: Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Justin Geduld

Conversion: Geduld (3)

Fiji

Tries: Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu

Conversions: Napolioni Bolaca (2)

Blitzboks squad for Cape Town Sevens:

1. Chris Dry (69 tournaments, 348 matches; 480 points, 96 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen (18 tournaments, 89 matches; 95 points, 19 tries)

3. Dylan Sage (25 tournaments, 140 matches; 155 points, 31 tries)

4. Zain Davids (19 tournaments, 94 matches; 65 points, 13 tries)

5. JC Pretorius (six tournaments, 33 matches; 60 points; 12 tries)

6. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 29 tournaments, 151 matches; 460 points, 92 tries)

7. Selvyn Davids (15 tournaments, 75 matches; 319 points; 32 tries, 78 conversions, 1 penalty)

8. Rosko Specman (29 tournaments, 156 matches; 400 points; 74 tries, 15 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (47 tournaments, 245 matches; 978 points; 107 tries, 220 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Kurt-Lee Arendse (five tournaments, 22 matches; 45 points, nine tries)

11. Seabelo Senatla (40 tournaments, 207 matches; 1135 points, 227 tries)

12. Ruhan Nel (29 tournaments, 153 matches; 252 points; 50 tries, 1 conversion)

13. Impi Visser (10 tournaments, 55 matches, 65 points, 13 tries) - official reserve

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks crush Japan in Cape Town Sevens opener New Lions recruit hits out at former employers, the Bulls Damian's year to dazzle at Newlands? Huge comeback lifts Internationals with Presidents Cup on knife-edge PICTURE | Faf persuades 2 England stars to wear SA flag undies
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 