Blitzboks fight back to power past Fiji

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Fiji 26-14 at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.



MATCH CENTRE: CAPE TOWN SEVENS

The hosts were in early trouble when speedster Seabelo Senatla was sent to the sin-bin for conceding a rash of penalties.

Fiji made their numerical advantage count by scoring twice in this two-minute period for a 14-0 lead.

South Africa hit back with a vital try just before half-time when Rosko Specman dotted down under the posts to reduce the deficit to a single score at the break (14-7).

That was the momentum the Blitzboks needed as they came out firing in the second period, completely dominating proceedings.

Senatla rounded off a superb team try shortly after the break to reduce the deficit to 14-12.

Moments later, the South Africans went ahead for the first time when Ruhan Nel darted through with a powerful run along the grandstand touchline.

Justin Geduld then sealed matters with a try under the posts with less than two minutes remaining.

On Friday, the Blitzboks beat Japan 49-0 in their opening game and will face the USA in Saturday's final game (20:03).

Scorers:

South Africa

Try: Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Justin Geduld

Conversion: Geduld (3)

Fiji

Tries: Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu



Conversions: Napolioni Bolaca (2)

Blitzboks squad for Cape Town Sevens:

1. Chris Dry (69 tournaments, 348 matches; 480 points, 96 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen (18 tournaments, 89 matches; 95 points, 19 tries)

3. Dylan Sage (25 tournaments, 140 matches; 155 points, 31 tries)

4. Zain Davids (19 tournaments, 94 matches; 65 points, 13 tries)

5. JC Pretorius (six tournaments, 33 matches; 60 points; 12 tries)

6. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 29 tournaments, 151 matches; 460 points, 92 tries)

7. Selvyn Davids (15 tournaments, 75 matches; 319 points; 32 tries, 78 conversions, 1 penalty)

8. Rosko Specman (29 tournaments, 156 matches; 400 points; 74 tries, 15 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (47 tournaments, 245 matches; 978 points; 107 tries, 220 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Kurt-Lee Arendse (five tournaments, 22 matches; 45 points, nine tries)

11. Seabelo Senatla (40 tournaments, 207 matches; 1135 points, 227 tries)

12. Ruhan Nel (29 tournaments, 153 matches; 252 points; 50 tries, 1 conversion)

13. Impi Visser (10 tournaments, 55 matches, 65 points, 13 tries) - official reserve