Blitzboks crush Japan in Cape Town Sevens opener

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side got their Cape Town Sevens campaign off to a flying start with a comprehensive victory over Japan at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.



MATCH CENTRE: CAPE TOWN SEVENS

The Blitzboks ran in seven tries to win 49-0, having led 21-0 at half-time.



South Africa lost speedster Rosko Specman to a yellow card early in the first half, but the numerical disadvantage did not affect the hosts as they overwhelmed their opponents from the Far East.

Speedsters Seabelo Senatla and Kurt-Lee Arendse both bagged a brace of tries, with JC Pretorius, Selvyn Davids and Ruhan Nel also dotting down.

Goal-kickers Justin Geduld and Specman were impeccable in slotting all seven conversions.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks will face Fiji (13:51) and the USA (20:03) - two tough games that will determine who will advance from Pool A.

Fiji beat the USA 28-14 earlier on Friday.

Scorers:

South Africa



Tries: Seabelo Senatla (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), JC Pretorius, Selvyn Davids, Ruhan Nel



Conversions: Justin Geduld (4), Specman (3)

Blitzboks squad for Cape Town Sevens:

1. Chris Dry (69 tournaments, 348 matches; 480 points, 96 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen (18 tournaments, 89 matches; 95 points, 19 tries)

3. Dylan Sage (25 tournaments, 140 matches; 155 points, 31 tries)

4. Zain Davids (19 tournaments, 94 matches; 65 points, 13 tries)

5. JC Pretorius (six tournaments, 33 matches; 60 points; 12 tries)

6. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 29 tournaments, 151 matches; 460 points, 92 tries)

7. Selvyn Davids (15 tournaments, 75 matches; 319 points; 32 tries, 78 conversions, 1 penalty)

8. Rosko Specman (29 tournaments, 156 matches; 400 points; 74 tries, 15 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (47 tournaments, 245 matches; 978 points; 107 tries, 220 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Kurt-Lee Arendse (five tournaments, 22 matches; 45 points, nine tries)

11. Seabelo Senatla (40 tournaments, 207 matches; 1135 points, 227 tries)

12. Ruhan Nel (29 tournaments, 153 matches; 252 points; 50 tries, 1 conversion)

13. Impi Visser (10 tournaments, 55 matches, 65 points, 13 tries) - official reserve