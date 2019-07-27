NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Now how badly does Rassie want Rugby Championship title?

2019-07-27 22:23
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - Determinedly keep the selection/rotational focus on the bigger picture of the World Cup ... or put a concerted, short-term focus on winning the Rugby Championship for the first time in its modern shape.

READ: Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture!

That is the reasonably pleasant dilemma facing Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus at this point.

One thing’s certain: following their spirited 16-16 share of the spoils with world champions New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, they are within rare, tantalisingly striking distance of clinching the Championship silverware in Salta in a fortnight’s time.

Beat Argentina and there would be an excellent likelihood - definite, if they do it with a bonus point - of the Boks bagging the title in this year’s abbreviated competition.

By registering that dramatic, late try through fast-developing reserve scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, so coolly converted by experienced pivot Handre Pollard after the hooter in the Cake Tin, South Africa simultaneously shifted into pole position for the Champs spoils.

They advanced to a healthy, field-leading seven log points from two of their three matches, one clear of their greatest rivals in black, so a full house in Salta against the Pumas would take them to an unassailable 12, leaving what happens in the other final-round fixture between the Wallabies and All Blacks in Perth earlier on the same day immaterial.

Even a basic triumph, minus the “extra”, might well be enough to close the trophy deal in the Boks’ favour.

Yes, the 2019 competition has a decidedly secondary, devalued feel with the World Cup in Japan so close on its heels.

But wouldn’t it still be a seriously “nice to have” laurel ... especially for a Springbok cause starved of really significant silverware in recent years?

Those scoffing at its gravitas this year could also point to the traditional curse, showing that the side winning the Rugby Championship or former Tri-Nations inevitably fails to go on to land the Webb Ellis Cup when the World Cup is held in the same year.

That has been the case in all of 1999 (Tri-Nations champs NZ, World Cup Australia), 2003 (Tri-Nations NZ, World Cup England), 2007 (Tri-Nations NZ, World Cup South Africa), 2011 (Tri-Nations Australia, World Cup NZ) and 2015 (Rugby Championship Australia, World Cup NZ).

But a feasible counter-argument might be that sporting bogeys are only there to be broken: if you are a genuinely ambitious and confident outfit, how about spiritedly targeting both?

Also in favour of having a crack at it against the Pumas with best possible resources, isn’t the time fast looming when Erasmus should begin settling in some earnest anyway on his most desirable A-team?

He has had two weekends of notable mixing and matching his combinations (to largely pleasing effect) with RWC needs strongly in mind, and while he may still be tempted to cocoon certain vital stalwarts of his squad for the tournament-ender in South America, a Bok side that is as near as possible to fullest strength is, arguably, just as likely now to run out in Salta.

South Africa have not won, after all, the major southern hemisphere competition since distant 2009 - so a full decade ago - as the Tri-Nations.

Lifting the Champs trophy in Argentina would be a tidy morale-booster for his charges ahead of RWC 2019; it seems well within their capacity at present to do so, too.

The Boks may have been well beaten 32-19 in last year’s Argentinean-hosted clash in the competition (in Mendoza) but it may be a good omen that in the last encounter staged in Salta (2017, when they were broadly a less compelling team than they are now) they earned a handsome 41-23 victory - with a bonus point.

This carrot somehow looks too tempting not to have a proper Springbok bite at, especially with the relative luxury of a fortnight to prepare for it and a mounting feeling that something truly good is brewing for the national side ...

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 16-16 Springboks Bok ratings: Powered by Kolbe's heart Jantjies magic secures Boks a draw in Wellington Former Springbok becomes US citizen WATCH: Bok hero Jantjies reacts to match-saving try
Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup Lions hit back to silence WP at Newlands Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture! Pirates floor Chiefs to claim Soweto derby bragging rights Bangladesh hire Vettori, Langeveldt as bowling coaches

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win next weekend's rematch in Wellington?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 