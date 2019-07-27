Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture!

Cape Town - We all know there's only ONE statistic that really counts in any rugby match - the final score.

As it happened: All Blacks v Springboks



South African fans would've been thrilled by the Springboks' first 35 minutes or so against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

However, in a blink of an eye, they'd have been scratching their heads as to how their side found themselves 16-9 down after 79 minutes.

Alas, that man Herschel Jantjies, for the second time in as many weekends, proved to be the hero as he scored his third try in just his second Test.

Handre Pollard, as cool as the proverbial cucumber, slotted the match-tying conversion to ensure the spoils were shared.

The result leaves the Boks top of the Rugby Championship standings after two matches and gives them the ideal opportunity of wrapping up what would be their first ever Rugby Championship title - and their first since the 2009 Tri-Nations - against Argentina in Salta in a fortnight.

While the final scoreboard at the Westpac Stadium may have read 16-16, the official SANZAAR stats suggest one team dominated the 80 minutes...



ON ATTACK

METRES CARRIED

South Africa - 245

New Zealand - 395

CARRIES

South Africa - 99

New Zealand - 141

DEFENDERS BEATEN

South Africa - 10

New Zealand - 22

CLEAN BREAKS

South Africa - 3

New Zealand - 7

PASSES

South Africa - 103

New Zealand - 207

OFFLOADS

South Africa - 10

New Zealand - 13

POSSESSION

South Africa - 43%

New Zealand - 57%

ON DEFENCE

TACKLES

South Africa - 155

New Zealand - 91

MISSED TACKLES

South Africa - 22

New Zealand - 10

BREAKDOWN

RUCKS WON

South Africa - 74

New Zealand - 109

PENALTIES CONCEDED

South Africa - 11

New Zealand 8

FINAL SCORE?

South Africa - 16

New Zealand - 16