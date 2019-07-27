Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture!

Cape Town - We all know there's only ONE statistic that really counts in any rugby match - the final score.
As it happened: All Blacks v Springboks
South African fans would've been thrilled by the Springboks' first 35 minutes or so against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.
However, in a blink of an eye, they'd have been scratching their heads as to how their side found themselves 16-9 down after 79 minutes.
Alas, that man Herschel Jantjies, for the second time in as many weekends, proved to be the hero as he scored his third try in just his second Test.
Handre Pollard, as cool as the proverbial cucumber, slotted the match-tying conversion to ensure the spoils were shared.
The result leaves the Boks top of the Rugby Championship standings after two matches and gives them the ideal opportunity of wrapping up what would be their first ever Rugby Championship title - and their first since the 2009 Tri-Nations - against Argentina in Salta in a fortnight.
While the final scoreboard at the Westpac Stadium may have read 16-16, the official SANZAAR stats suggest one team dominated the 80 minutes...
ON ATTACK
METRES CARRIED
South Africa - 245
New Zealand - 395
CARRIES
South Africa - 99
New Zealand - 141
DEFENDERS BEATEN
South Africa - 10
New Zealand - 22
CLEAN BREAKS
South Africa - 3
New Zealand - 7
PASSES
South Africa - 103
New Zealand - 207
OFFLOADS
South Africa - 10
New Zealand - 13
POSSESSION
South Africa - 43%
New Zealand - 57%
ON DEFENCE
TACKLES
South Africa - 155
New Zealand - 91
MISSED TACKLES
South Africa - 22
New Zealand - 10
BREAKDOWN
RUCKS WON
South Africa - 74
New Zealand - 109
PENALTIES CONCEDED
South Africa - 11
New Zealand 8
FINAL SCORE?
South Africa - 16
New Zealand - 16