Louw set to start at No 8 against All Blacks

Cape Town - Francois Louw looks likely to start at No 8 for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Pretoria on Saturday.

According to a report on Netwerk24, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to make three changes to his starting XV from the one which beat Australia 23-12 in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

Louw is set to replace Sikhumbuzo Notshe in the No 8 jersey, while the other changes could see Steven Kitshoff return at loosehead prop in place of Tendai Mtawarira and fit-again Damian de Allende coming in for Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.



Notshe filled in for the injured Warren Whiteley last weekend, but looks set for a bench role - at best - at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

Louw, who was recalled to the Bok squad earlier this week, played at No 8 when he replaced Whiteley in the second half of the 23-18 loss to Australia in Brisbane last month.

He also started at No 8 in Tests last year against Ireland in Dublin and New Zealand in Cape Town.

Erasmus will confirm his match-day 23 at 13:30 on Thursday.

Teams:

South Africa (probable)

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: TBA

New Zealand

15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe



Substitutes: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Ryan Crotty