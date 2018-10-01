NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Francois Louw back in SA, joins Boks in Pretoria

2018-10-01 15:41
Francois Louw
Francois Louw (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Loose forward Francois Louw is back in South Africa and has joined up with the Springbok squad in Pretoria.

The Springboks confirmed the news on Monday as preparations got underway for Saturday's clash against the All Blacks at Loftus. 

Louw, who played in the first four matches of the Rugby Championship, was not expected to feature in the final two matches after he re-joined Bath following South Africa's famous win against the All Blacks in Wellington. 

Louw made his comeback for his club this past weekend in a 50-27 defeat to Saracens.

The call-up is likely due to the fact that Warren Whiteley continues to struggle with a groin injury and is a doubt for Saturday's match. 

Sikhumbuzo Notshe started at No 8 in this past weekend in South Africa's 23-12 win over Australia in Port Elizabeth, but Louw's inclusion would give coach Rassie Erasmus another option there. 

Erasmus will name his side for the match on Thursday.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Boks to lose Faf for end of year Tests?

2018-10-01 14:45

