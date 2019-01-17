NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Milestone for Lee as Cheetahs name team to face Kings

2019-01-17 14:22
Nico Lee (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Bloemfontein - Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night’s PRO14 encounter against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

ALSO READ: Kings ring changes for derby duel with Cheetahs

There are no changes to the starting XV that beat Italian side Zebre 27-12 on January 6, while on the bench scrumhalf Shaun Venter replaces Rudy Paige.

Centre Nico Lee will be earning his 50th cap for the Cheetahs. The 24-year-old represented the Cheetahs in 14 Super Rugby matches, 11 Currie Cup games (including the Currie Cup final in 2016) and 24 PRO14 matches and is a product of the Cheetah Academy.  

Captain Tian Meyer said they were relishing facing their compatriots.

"It's always going to be a big clash because it's a derby. Every year we play the Kings it's a big game. The team is ready for the fight, which is why we are preparing to put out our best performance."

Friday's clash at the at the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Ntabeni Dukisa 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Henry Brown, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 5 John-Charles Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Lumpumlo Mguca, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Harlon Klaasen

Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Danie Maartens, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe/Reinach Venter, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Walt Steenkamp, 21 Abongile Nonkontwana, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Louis Fouche

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  kings  |  pro14  |  franco smith  |  nico lee  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Warner bats right-handed, smashes Chris Gayle Steyn, De Kock rested as Olivier added to Proteas squad Sharks surprise with new Super Rugby skipper Gibson must lead Proteas to CWC glory to keep job S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!
S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year! Eddie Jones: Ireland the best team in the world Klaasen's World Cup dream at a crossroads Proteas legend Gibbs hails Ronaldo as 'simply the best' Gibson must lead Proteas to CWC glory to keep job

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 