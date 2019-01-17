NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kings ring changes for derby duel with Cheetahs

2019-01-17 09:43
Deon Davids (Gallo)
Port Elizabeth - Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has selected an experienced match-day squad to take on the Cheetahs in a PRO14 derby at the Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Friday night.

After a hard week of preparation for the first of three SA derbies for the 2018/19 PRO14 season, Davids named his squad of 23 on Thursday which includes six changes to the starting XV that lost 38-0 to Edinburgh on January 5.

Loosehead prop Schalk Ferreira will make a return to the side, together with hooker Michael Willemse in the changes to the front row.

Flanker Henry "Bakkies" Brown will also make a return to the team following a three-month injury layoff after having recovered from an ankle injury.

In the backline, Springbok winger Bjorn Basson makes a return in the No 11 jersey, while Berton Klaasen will again form a midfield partnership with Tertius Kruger.

Ntabeni Dukisa will earn a starting berth at flyhalf, replacing Martin du Toit who will be on the bench.

Andisa Ntsila also returns to play after recovering from a knee injury to provide loose-forward cover. Prop Rossouw de Klerk has also been included on the bench following his recovery from a chest injury.

"We have selected a rather experienced side this week as we are fortunate to have quite a few of our players back from some lengthy injuries," Davids said.

"We know that this derby against the Cheetahs will be a tough encounter, so we are happy to be able pick from a large pool of players in order to have one of the strongest possible sides for the important match."

Kick-off for Friday’s clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Ntabeni Dukisa 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Henry Brown, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 5 John-Charles Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Lumpumlo Mguca, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Harlon Klaasen

Cheetahs

TBA

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  kings  |  pro14  |  deon davids  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby

 

