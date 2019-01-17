Kings ring changes for derby duel with Cheetahs

Port Elizabeth - Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has selected an experienced match-day squad to take on the Cheetahs in a PRO14 derby at the Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Friday night.

After a hard week of preparation for the first of three SA derbies for the 2018/19 PRO14 season, Davids named his squad of 23 on Thursday which includes six changes to the starting XV that lost 38-0 to Edinburgh on January 5.

Loosehead prop Schalk Ferreira will make a return to the side, together with hooker Michael Willemse in the changes to the front row.

Flanker Henry "Bakkies" Brown will also make a return to the team following a three-month injury layoff after having recovered from an ankle injury.

In the backline, Springbok winger Bjorn Basson makes a return in the No 11 jersey, while Berton Klaasen will again form a midfield partnership with Tertius Kruger.

Ntabeni Dukisa will earn a starting berth at flyhalf, replacing Martin du Toit who will be on the bench.

Andisa Ntsila also returns to play after recovering from a knee injury to provide loose-forward cover. Prop Rossouw de Klerk has also been included on the bench following his recovery from a chest injury.

"We have selected a rather experienced side this week as we are fortunate to have quite a few of our players back from some lengthy injuries," Davids said.

"We know that this derby against the Cheetahs will be a tough encounter, so we are happy to be able pick from a large pool of players in order to have one of the strongest possible sides for the important match."

Kick-off for Friday’s clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Ntabeni Dukisa 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Henry Brown, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 5 John-Charles Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Lumpumlo Mguca, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Harlon Klaasen

Cheetahs

TBA