WP want to run - and scrum - Bulls ragged

Cape Town - First and foremost, Western Province want to play attractive rugby in their Currie Cup semi-final against the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

Those were the sentiments of prop Wilco Louw, who spoke to Netwerk24 on Tuesday.

Louw was the destroyer in chief as WP thumped the Bulls 34-7 in a weather-affected match in Pretoria last weekend.

It was a devastating scrum performance by Louw in particular and it laid the foundation for WP to score four first half tries before the game was called off due to inclement weather.

But Louw is hoping for fair weather this weekend.

“Hopefully it will allow us to play attractive rugby. The rugby at Loftus last weekend was not pretty. We want to play attractive rugby and make Capetonians and ourselves proud. Hopefully the weather allows us to do everything - to scrum nicely and also run nicely with the ball."

Tighthead Louw is expected to face fellow Springbok Trevor Nyakane on Saturday.

Nyakane played at tighthead last weekend but the versatile prop froward is expected to move to the No 1 jumper after Matthys Basson - who was given a hard time by Louw at Loftus Versfeld - was withdrawn due to a calf injury.

The respective teams for the semi-final will be announced on Thursday, with Saturday’s match to kick off at 17:00.

