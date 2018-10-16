NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

More scrum worries for battered Bulls

2018-10-16 07:45
Matthys Basson
Matthys Basson (Gallo Images)
Pretoria - The Blue Bulls’ concerns at scrum time worsened on Monday with the news that loosehead prop Matthys Basson will miss Saturday’s Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province at Newlands.

Basson injured his calf in this past weekend’s 34-7 weather-affected loss to Western Province at Loftus Versfeld and the Bulls announced that he’ll miss the trip to Cape Town.

The Bulls’ scrum was destroyed by WP at the weekend, with Basson and tighthead Trevor Nyakane struggling against Wilco Louw and Ali Vermaak.

Basson also received a yellow card after repeatedly being penalised at scrum time.

In some good news for the Bulls, they welcome back utility back Duncan Matthews who has recovered from his hamstring injury.

He will be available for selection this weekend.

Big psychological blow, but pressure is on WP

2018-10-15 21:07

