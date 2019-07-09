NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

WP coach more in favour of double-round Currie Cup

2019-07-09 11:59
John Dobson
John Dobson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson is not happy to see the Currie Cup played over a single round again this year.

As was the case in 2018, the seven teams will play each other once in a single round before the top four contest the semi-finals.

"If we are to say it is a developmental competition, as much as I don't like the idea, then we need to play over a double round to give players exposure at this level," Dobson said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

"If you want to host a playoff, you have to pretty much go through unbeaten. That means little room to manoeuvre. We want to be giving guys on the periphery a chance, but there's just no room. I don't mind the single round, but if you are trying to bring players through to increase the depth of South African rugby then it probably should be a double round."

Dobson added that the pone positive is that the season will end of September 7 this year.

"There's an opportunity for players to get some good rest, recover from their injuries and gain energy for next season."

WP, who lost 17-12 to the Sharks in last year's final at Newlands, will open their campaign at home against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Fixtures
Friday, 12 July 2019
Sharks v Griquas, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 13 July 2019
Lions v Phakisa Pumas, Emirates Airline Park 15:00
Western Province v Blue Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
