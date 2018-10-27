NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks upset Western Province to lift Currie Cup

2018-10-27 17:55
Robert du Preez
Robert du Preez (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Sharks were crowned Currie Cup champions when they claimed a 17-12 victory over Western Province in the final at Newlands on Saturday.

As it happened: Currie Cup final - WP 12-17 Sharks

It was a bruising, low-scoring affair, which saw the visitors score the only two tries of the match.

The opening exchanges were tense as the sun beat down, with both teams spending time in the 22m areas without being able to capitalise.

The first points came from the boot of Western Province wing SP Marais, who landed a penalty after 20 minutes to give the home side the lead.

Western Province then had to show some serious commitment on defence, holding up admirably and surviving two try referrals to the television match official (TMO).

They doubled their lead with a second Marais penalty just before half-time, to take a 6-0 lead into the break after a tryless first half.

The visitors went in front just after half-time with the first try of the game from hooker Akker van der Merwe, which was converted by flyhalf Robert du Preez to make it 7-6.

Western Province were back in front shortly afterwards with a third Marais penalty which followed a clever kick from Damian Willemse and a lineout steal from Chris van Zyl.

The lead changed hands again with Du Preez kicking a penalty after his brother Jean-Luc had lost the ball forward in the act of scoring.

They extended that lead further when flank Tyler Paul barged over for a try, but the home side managed to bring themselves back within range with a penalty from Damian Willemse five minutes from time.

Western Province will rue making several basic errors and never looked like crossing the whitewash.

The Sharks, despite struggling at scrum time, dominated the physical exchanges and made better use of their opportunities to claim a well-deserved win.

Scorers:

Western Province:

Penalties: SP Marais (3), Damian Willemse

Sharks

Tries: Akker Van der Merwe, Tyler Paul
Conversions: Robert du Preez (2)
Penalty: Du Preez

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman 

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cobus Reinach chats to Sport24

2018-10-26 08:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Currie Cup final - WP 12-17 Sharks Aussie Warner walks off mid-innings after sledge Alexander: None of the black Boks are quotas As it happened: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs Currie Cup final: Weekend teams
Cobus Reinach chats to Sport24 Faf: We won't sledge Aussies over ball-tampering WRAP: Absa Premiership WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Western Province v Sharks, Cape Town 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 