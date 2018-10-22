NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks boss Du Preez: Lions had us worried

2018-10-22 08:07
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The 2018 Currie Cup semi-finals will be remembered for the extra-time thriller between Western Province and the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, but a few hours before that Sharks coach Robert du Preez was going through his own emotional rollercoaster.  

Having marched to a 23-3 lead at Kings Park, the Durbanites then slipped three quick tries as the Lions threatened to complete a come-from-behind victory that would have stunned the Sharks. 

In the end, the hosts did just enough to get over the line and secure a 33-24 win, but Du Preez acknowledged after the match that he had been concerned when the Lions were fighting back.

"Very," he responded when asked if he had been nervous in the coaches' box.

"Semi-finals are probably the toughest games because anything can happen on the day and the Lions are such a quality side. They had us really worried there, but I was really pleased with the guys' effort to come back and fight to the end."

The Sharks will now face Western Province in the final for the second time in as many years, though on Saturday the match will take place in Cape Town. 

On paper, WP are still thee favourites, but Du Preez has seen enough from his side this year to know what they are capable of. 

"When this team is patient and they put phases together, they are devastating," he said.

"I think we just get ahead of ourselves now and again, but I have to commend them on that first half. They were clinical.

"In any final the team that takes their chances and uses their opportunities, and has good discipline on the day, that's what you need."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

Read more on:    sharks  |  currie cup  |  robert du preez  |  durban  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Currie Cup semi-finals: 5 talking points

2018-10-22 07:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again! Jones believes it's 'pretty simple' to beat Boks Bulls captain didn't know extra-time regulations Bulls: Diddled by the Cape Doctor! Injured Beast out of European tour, Lood and Duane return
Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’ Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault S’bu Nkosi chats to Sport24 82 000 capacity Soweto derby sold out!

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Western Province v Sharks, Cape Town 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 