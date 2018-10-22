Sharks boss Du Preez: Lions had us worried

Cape
Town - The 2018 Currie Cup semi-finals will be remembered for the extra-time thriller between Western
Province and the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, but a few
hours before that Sharks coach Robert du Preez was
going through his own emotional rollercoaster.
Having marched to a 23-3 lead at
Kings Park, the Durbanites then slipped three quick tries as the Lions
threatened to complete a come-from-behind victory that would have stunned the
Sharks.
In the end, the hosts did just
enough to get over the line and secure a 33-24 win, but Du
Preez acknowledged after the match that he had been concerned when the Lions
were fighting back.
"Very," he responded
when asked if he had been nervous in the coaches' box.
"Semi-finals are probably
the toughest games because anything can happen on the day and the Lions are
such a quality side. They had us really worried there, but I was really pleased
with the guys' effort to come back and fight to the end."
The Sharks will now face Western
Province in the final for the second time in as many years, though on Saturday
the match will take place in Cape Town.
On paper, WP are still thee
favourites, but Du Preez has seen enough from his side this year to know what
they are capable of.
"When this team is patient
and they put phases together, they are devastating," he said.
"I think we just get ahead
of ourselves now and again, but I have to commend them on that first half. They
were clinical.
"In any final the team that
takes their chances and uses their opportunities, and has good discipline on
the day, that's what you need."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.