Sale snap up Robert du Preez on short-term deal

Cape Town - Sale Sharks have signed flyhalf Robert du Preez on a three-month contract from Super Rugby franchise, the Sharks.

Du Preez and will arrive in the UK this week to prepare with the squad for the upcoming block of Gallagher Premiership games.

The 25-year-old was capped by the Springboks in 2018 and represented the Sharks in Super Rugby this season.



Du Preez was also part of the Sharks' Currie Cup winning team this past weekend when they defeated Western Province to lift up the trophy at Newlands.

"Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty. He arrives at the end of this week for three months," Sale Sharks' Director of Rugby Steve Diamond told their club's website.

"I have been very impressed with Kieran Wilkinson who has done a great job stepping in at 10 but, with some important games coming up, Rob will bring more experience to our squad. "We look forward to welcoming him to the North West of England."