NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sale snap up Robert du Preez on short-term deal

2018-10-29 18:18
Robert du Preez
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Sale Sharks have signed flyhalf Robert du Preez on a three-month contract from Super Rugby franchise, the Sharks.

Du Preez and will arrive in the UK this week to prepare with the squad for the upcoming block of Gallagher Premiership games.

The 25-year-old was capped by the Springboks in 2018 and represented the Sharks in Super Rugby this season.

Du Preez was also part of the Sharks' Currie Cup winning team this past weekend when they defeated Western Province to lift up the trophy at Newlands.

"Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty. He arrives at the end of this week for three months," Sale Sharks' Director of Rugby Steve Diamond told their club's website.

"I have been very impressed with Kieran Wilkinson who has done a great job stepping in at 10 but, with some important games coming up, Rob will bring more experience to our squad.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the North West of England."

Read more on:    sharks  |  sale sharks  |  currie cup  |  robert du preez  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mitchell will give England knowledge of Bok players

2018-10-29 17:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby demotes SA ref after 'problem with his fitness' Currie Cup final: 5 talking points Boks: Their likely team for Twickenham Boks: ‘Warthog’ has reason to be angry! Warner walk-off after 'hurtful' sledge by Phil Hughes' brother
These Boks CAN hit ground running Grey skies greet Springboks in London Anderson emulates Ferreira's 1995 feat Prince William sends condolences to Leicester owner's family Playing golf is really good for you, study shows

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 