Cycling

WATCH: Cape Town Cycle Tour underway in windy conditions

2019-03-10 07:43
cape town cycle tour
Cape Town Cycle Tour (File)
Cape Town - The Cape Town Cycle Tour, the largest timed race in the world, got underway in windy conditions on Sunday.

According to the SA Weather Service, riders Riders will face winds gusting up to 75km/h along the 109km route with temperatures reaching around 26 degrees celsius later in the day.

The 2017 race was cancelled on the day due to extreme weather. Wind speeds in excess of 100km/h in addition to fires on part of the route  saw event organisers cancel after the first round of cyclists had started the race. 

