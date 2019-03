Cape Town - New Zealander Sam Gaze has won the Cape Town Cycle Tour, triumphing in a bunched sprint at the end of the gruelling 109 kilometre event.

Gaze won the race in a time of 02:39:42 and was followed home by Jason Oosthuizen and Clint Hendricks.

The women's 78 kilometre race was won by Cherise Willeit making it her fourth overall victory in the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

She finished in a time of 02:16:11 and was followed home by Kim Le Court, the 2018 winner and Tiffany Keep.