Organisers confirm death of 3rd person at CT Cycle Tour

Cape Town - Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers have confirmed the death of a third person related to Sunday's race.

In a press release issued on Monday, organisers confirmed that a Rotary marshal had passed away having been admitted to hospital.

The man was stationed on an S-bend after the Llandudno turnoff towards the end of the 109km race.

At this stage the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and the incident is under investigation in conjunction with the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The death of the marshal brings to three the number of fatalities in Sunday's race - the 40th edition of the world's largest timed race.

One cyclist succumbed to his wounds at the scene of a pile-up with other cyclists at the base of Wynberg Hill and a second is suspected to have experienced a heart attack going up the hill at Smitswinkel Bay.

Statement from Dave Bellairs, Director of the Cape Town Cyle Tour trust:

We have received the sad news that late yesterday afternoon one of our Rotary marshals passed away in hospital. He was stationed on an S-bend after the Llandudno turnoff. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and we are currently investigating the incident in conjunction with the South African Police Services.

Our Rotary marshals have always been integral to the successful running of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Most of them work alongside us year after year in a voluntary capacity. They are part of the Cycle Tour family, as are our riders, and we are deeply saddened by this news. We ask for respect for the family’s privacy at this time. We will communicate further information when we have it, if appropriate.

For the vast majority of our cyclists and those working behind the scenes, the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour reached a successful culmination after months of hard work. But three families are in mourning for the three lives lost on the route this year. One cyclist succumbed to his wounds at the scene of a pile-up with other cyclists at the base of Wynberg Hill, another is suspected to have experienced a heart attack going up the hill at Smitswinkel Bay, and, as stated, we are awaiting confirmation regarding the marshal.

I want to assure everyone that all measures are taken to ensure participants’ and marshals’ safety on the route. In my 28 years working on the Cycle Tour, there have been only 2 trauma related deaths on the day of Cycle Tour. Our hearts and prayers are with the families at this very sad time. We have extended our most sincere condolences.