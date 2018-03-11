Double tragedy mars Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town - Two cyclists have died during the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the largest timed race in the world, on Sunday.

The deaths were confirmed by race organisers.

“The first was a trauma incident just before 09:00 on the M3 southbound in which a group of 20 cyclists were involved in a pile up," Nicole Felix from the tour's media office said.

"One of the cyclists succumbed to the injuries he sustained in this incident."

The 40-year-old's name was not released as the family had asked that their privacy be respected during this time.

"In the second incident a male participant succumbed to a suspected heart attack at Smitswinkel Bay at approximately 10:22. Once again we are respecting the family's wishes and not releasing his name."



Now in its 40th year, the Cape Town Cycle Tour sees around 35 000 cyclists participating each year.

