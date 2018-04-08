Le Clos pipped for gold in 100m freestyle at Gold Coast

Cape Town - Chad le Clos has won silver for South Africa in the men's 100m freestyle final on Sunday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Swimming in lane 5, Le Clos was caught on the line by Duncan Scott (Scotland) who stopped the clock in a time of 48.02.

Le Clos, who led the whole race until the end, finished in 48.15 with Kyle Chalmers recording exactly the same time as the two swimmers tied for silver.

Later today, Le Clos together with Michael Houlie and Brad Tandy will contest the 100m butterfly semi-finals while Cameron van der Burgh will swim in the 50m breastroke semi-final.

Tatjana Schoenmaker will contest the semi-final of the 100m breastroke with Erin Gallagher and Emma Chelius racing in the women's 100m freestyle semi-final.