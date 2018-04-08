Simbine, Bruintjies speed into 100m semi-final

Cape Town - South Africa's Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies are into the semi-finals of the men's 100m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Both sprinters ran well within themselves but claimed heat wins to move ono the semi-finals.

Simbine stopped the clock in 10.21 while Bruintjies was a touch slower, finishing in 10.23.

Juanelie Meijer just missed out on a medal in the women's T38 long jump final where he leap of of 4.19m gave her fourth place.

Other results

Earlier in the day, Cameron van der Burgh advanced to the semi-final of the men's 50m breaststroke.

He will be joined by Michael Houlie and Brad Tandy who also advanced, posting the 7th and 11th fastest times respectively.

Van der Burgh won his heat in a time of 27.01, the second fastest time overall.

A host of other South African's were in action early on Sunday morning (SA time) with Erin Gallagher (55.36) and Emma Chelius (56.04) through to the women's 100m freestyle semi-finals.

Chad le Clos, Ryan Coetzee and Eben Vorster all qualified for the men's 100m butterfly semi-final with Le Clos posting the fastest time of the trio (53.67).

Tatjana Schoenmaker also reached the semi-final of the 100m breastroke, winning her heat in a time of 1.07.69, the second fastest overall. She will be joined by Kaylene Corbett and Emily Visagie.

Kate Beavon qualified for the final of the women's 800m freestyle with Kristin Bellingan missing out.

Mariella Venter and Nathania van Niekerk missed out on a place in the women's 200m backstroke, finishing 10th and 11th overall after their heats, while Emily Visagie and Marlies Ross finished in 11th and 13th in the women's individual medley, which saw them bow out.

In bowls, Team SA will be guaranteed either a silver or gold medal with the Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Strydom reaching the women's four's final.

Finally, Lebogang Shange finished 9th and Wayne Snyman 14th in the men's 20km walk while Tshepang Makhethe finished 9th in the men's hammer throw final.

Keep up with all the Team SA participants as well as the time of their events, here.