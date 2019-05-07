NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA sports bosses meet to ponder Caster appeal

2019-05-07 11:28
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA), SASCOC and the Department for Sport and Recreation met on Monday to discuss the way forward for Caster Semenya

The 28-year-old was on the wrong end of a ruling from the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) last week that is now threatening her career. 

A two-time Olympic champion in the 800m, Semenya will be forced to take medication to ensure that her levels of natural testosterone are lowered if she wants to continue competing in the event. 

It is a decision that has caused outrage internationally, and Semenya and her legal team now have until the end of May to appeal the decision. 

SASCOC president Gideon Sam told Sport24 on Monday that "the meeting went well". 

"SASCOC continues to stand 100% behind Caster," he said. 

The decision to appeal or not, Sam explained, would be driven by ASA leadership. 

On Friday, Semenya raced in what could possibly be her final appearance in the 800m when she won comfortably at the opening IAAF Diamond League event in Doha. 

After that race, she insisted that she would not take the medication and that she was still looking to defend her 800m title at the IAAF World Championships, also to be held in Doha in September this year. 

Another option for Semenya if she refused to take the medication would be to run in the 5 000m. 

The 3 000m is no longer contested at world championship and Olympic level.

The recommendation from the CAS was that Semenya should be allowed to run in the 1 500m because there wasn't enough evidence to suggest that heightened testosterone levels provided an advantage over that distance. 

As it stands, however, the IAAF ruling includes the 1 500m, meaning that Semenya will have to medicate if she wants to compete over that distance too. 

Read more on:    iaaf  |  asa  |  sascoc  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Loftus crowd (7 483) tells a sad story WP boss rushed to hospital after stress-related breakdown Crusaders moan over Sharks' scrum tactics Super Rugby stats: Stormers bottom of the pile on attack Bulls offer 12 000 tickets at R20 for Crusaders clash
Bulls, Jaguares: Who has stronger tour stomach? IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate' Billionaire Stade Francais owner promises R1.6bn investment Folau's father defends son's right to cite Bible 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 