Fearless Caster romps home to 800m win in Doha

Cape Town - Olympic champion Caster Semenya showcased her class in the women's 800m race at the opening leg of IAAF Diamond League in Doha on Friday evening.

Semenya stormed clear and crossed the finish line in 1:54.98.

She finished three seconds ahead of the rest of the field as Burundian Francine Niyonsaba finished second (1:57.75) and American Ajee Wilson came in third (1:58.84).

Semenya, who is a double Olympic champion (2012, 2016) and three-time world champion (2009, 2011, 2017), has now won her past 30 races over 800m.

The South African is competing in the Diamond League just two days after losing a landmark case against athletics' governing body.

With the Court for Arbitrations of Sport (CAS) having ruled on Wednesday that the IAAF's decision to limit the amount of natural testosterone in female athletes from May 8 and will apply to races over distances of 400m to the mile.

This could be Semenya's final 800m performance in South African colours.

Semenya, however, can appeal the decision at a Swiss tribunal within 30 days. Her legal team has confirmed they are considering their options.