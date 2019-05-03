NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Fearless Caster romps home to 800m win in Doha

2019-05-03 19:13
caster semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Olympic champion Caster Semenya showcased her class in the women's 800m race at the opening leg of IAAF Diamond League in Doha on Friday evening.

Semenya stormed clear and crossed the finish line in 1:54.98.

She finished three seconds ahead of the rest of the field as Burundian Francine Niyonsaba finished second (1:57.75) and American Ajee Wilson came in third (1:58.84).

READ: Semenya's WhatsApp hacked prior to 800m win

Semenya, who is a double Olympic champion (2012, 2016) and three-time world champion (2009, 2011, 2017), has now won her past 30 races over 800m.

The South African is competing in the Diamond League just two days after losing a landmark case against athletics' governing body.

With the Court for Arbitrations of Sport (CAS) having ruled on Wednesday that the IAAF's decision to limit the amount of natural testosterone in female athletes from May 8 and will apply to races over distances of 400m to the mile.

ALSO READ: Caster: How medication will impact her performance

This could be Semenya's final 800m performance in South African colours.

Semenya, however, can appeal the decision at a Swiss tribunal within 30 days. Her legal team has confirmed they are considering their options.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Video of weeping Folau emerges as conduct trial looms Draw in Christchurch as Sharks denied by late try Injured Rabada returns to SA as Proteas' bowling crisis deepens Bruising Sharks confirm best 'SA way' in NZ CWC: Why 2015 Proteas outshine present squad
Has Rabada been overbowled? What the stats say ... Du Preez praises dominant Sharks defence Swys set for Lions return after stress-related layoff Nando's roasts Caster haters in new ad CWC: Why 2015 Proteas outshine present squad

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 