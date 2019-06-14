Caster cleared to run in Rabat Diamond League event

Cape Town - Organisers of the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat have made a u-turn and extended their invitation to Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Semenya was initially barred from competing in Sunday's Diamond League 800m event by the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation.

This led to her lawyers demanding answers as to why the 28-year-old could not partake in the event this weekend.

However, according to the BBC, meeting organiser Alain Blondel said he was "happy to confirm" that the South African has been invited and is cleared to race the 800m on Sunday.

Should Semenya accept the invitation, she will join the other six South African athletes competing in the sixth leg of the Diamond League season.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Semenya's challenge against the new IAAF regulations that would force her to lower her testosterone levels.

However, Semenya appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules until a further hearing could take place.

On Thursday, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected the IAAF's urgent request for permission to re-impose its eligibility regulations on the two-time 800m world champion.

This means that Semenya remains permitted to compete without restriction in the female category at this time.

The IAAF and Athletics South Africa have until June 25 to make submissions to the Supreme Court on Semenya's request that the IAAF regulations be suspended throughout the entire appeal proceedings.