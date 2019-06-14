NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Caster denied entry into Diamond League event… seeks answers

2019-06-14 08:28
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South African athlete Caster Semenya wants answers after she was barred from competing in Sunday's Diamond League 800m event in Rabat, Morocco.

Semenya's lawyers said she was notified on Tuesday that the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation had denied her entry in the 800m race.

However on Thursday, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected the IAAF's urgent request for permission to re-impose its eligibility regulations on the two-time 800m world champion.

Semenya's team now wants answers as to why she was not allowed to compete in Sunday's Diamond League event.

A statement released by Semenya’s lawyers on Thursday read: "The world and Olympic champion was frustrated that she has been prevented from competing in the 800 metres at the upcoming IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Rabat on June 16, in an apparent violation of the Swiss Supreme Court's order.

"She was notified on June 11 that the President of the Moroccan Athletics Federation has denied her participation in the 800m in Rabat. Caster is currently seeking clarity on the specific reasons for that decision, and she urges the IAAF to ensure its member federations comply with the law and the Supreme Court's orders of May 31 and June 12."

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Semenya's challenge against the new IAAF regulations that would force her to lower her testosterone levels.

She however appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules until a further hearing could take place.

