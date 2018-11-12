ASA hails Semenya on SA Sports Awards clean sweep

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) paid tribute to Caster Semenya after winning big at the South African Sport Awards
on Sunday night.
Semenya won three top accolades
at the annual gala function at Mangaung in Bloemfontein.
The middle-distance star was rewarded for a superb season on the track, which
included multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games, CAA African Senior Championships, IAAF
Diamond League and IAAF Continental Cup events.
In her wake she also shattered national records over the
400m, 800m, 1 000m and 1 500m distances.
Semenya was named Sports Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year, as well
as People's Choice Sports Star of the Year -
which was decided by public vote.
Semenya's coach, Samuel Sepeng, was also recognised as Coach of the Year, while
sprinters Jonathan Ntutu and Anrune Liebenberg were unveiled as the Sportsman
of the Year with a Disability and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability, respectively.
Running coach Linda Hlophe was named Volunteer of the Year, while South African champion, Akani Simbine was honoured
with the Minister's Excellence award following his great season on the track.
"We congratulate all our winners for their
achievements on the night," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics
South Africa.
"It's proof that hard work pays. We recognise all coaches and
backup staff for keeping their nerves when faced with everyday challenges
throughout a tough season.
"This a well-deserved
and just reward for Caster and Samuel, for they have had to work much harder
for success after having to fend off loads of distractions aimed at her
performances. We trust this will inspire other athletes, especially female
athletes whom she represents as a role model."
