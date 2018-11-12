NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Caster steals show at SA Sports Awards

2018-11-12 08:27
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Olympic champion Caster Semenya stole the show at the SA Sports Awards held in Bloemfontein on Sunday night.

The 800m world champion walked away with the Sports Star of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year and People’s Choice awards.

The Sportsman of the Year award went to swim sensation Chad le Clos.

Awards winners

Sports star of the year:  Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year: Chad le Clos

Sportswoman of the Year: Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year with disability: Mdodozi Ntutu

Sportswoman of the year with disability: Anrune Liebenberg

Team of the year: Banyana Banyana

Newcomer of the year: Tatjana Schoenmaker

Coach of the year: Samuel Sepeng

Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe

Indigenous games team of the year: Morabaraba Team

The Recreation body of the year:  Mavu Sport Development

National Federation of the year: Softball

School team of the year: St Benedict’s College

Developing school of the year:  Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School

Sport Administrator of the Year: Virginia Mabaso

People's Choice Award: Caster Semenya

Read more on:    chad le clos  |  caster semenya  |  athletics  |  swimming
SA Hockey appoints new coach for women's national team

2018-11-09 10:13

