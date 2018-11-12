Caster steals show at SA Sports Awards

Cape Town - Olympic champion Caster Semenya stole the show at the SA Sports Awards held in Bloemfontein on Sunday night.
The 800m world champion walked away with the Sports Star of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year and People’s Choice awards.
The Sportsman of the Year award went to swim sensation Chad le Clos.
Awards winners
Sports star of the year: Caster Semenya
Sportsman of the year: Chad le Clos
Sportswoman of the Year: Caster Semenya
Sportsman of the year with disability: Mdodozi Ntutu
Sportswoman of the year with disability: Anrune Liebenberg
Team of the year: Banyana Banyana
Newcomer of the year: Tatjana Schoenmaker
Coach of the year: Samuel Sepeng
Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe
Indigenous games team of the year: Morabaraba Team
The Recreation body of the year: Mavu Sport Development
National Federation of the year: Softball
School team of the year: St Benedict’s College
Developing school of the year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School
Sport Administrator of the Year: Virginia Mabaso
People's Choice Award: Caster Semenya