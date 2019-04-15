NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Masters

SA's Harding banks R3.1 million in Masters debut

2019-04-15 09:33
Justin Harding
Justin Harding (AP)
Cape Town - Justin Harding's debut at the Masters couldn't have been scripted any better as he impressed on the biggest stage at Augusta National this past weekend.

Harding finished in a tie for 12th on Sunday, five shots behind now 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.

Harding birdied the 72nd and final hole to secure a top 12 finish, which earned him an invitation to the 2020 Masters.

The 33-year-old banked a cool $225 400 (R3.1 million) for his four-day efforts.

He also become South Africa's second highest-ranked golfer, displacing Branden Grace, by moving up five places to 44th.

2010 Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen remains SA's highest ranked player at 21st, but struggled in his final round and finished tied for 29th at 4-under. He took home $81 650 (R1.1 million).

2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman finished tied for 51st and was rewarded with $28 693 (R401 294) for his four days' work.

Grace rounded off the South African weekend contingent and took home $25 185 (R352 232).

The other two South Africans who took part in the tournament, Charl Schwartzel and amateur Jovan Rebula, failed to make the cut.

Woods banked a cool $2.07 million (R29 million) for his victory.

Read more on:    masters  |  justin harding  |  golf

 

