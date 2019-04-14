NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Masters

Tiger turns back the clock, roars to Masters glory

2019-04-14 20:27
Tiger Woods (Getty Images)
Tiger Woods (Getty Images)
Augusta - Tiger Woods rekindled his former glory days to romp to a memorable 15th Major title at the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday.

Starting the day two shots adrift of overnight leader Italian Francesco Molinari, Woods posted a final round 2-under par, 70 to win by a shot from a trio of American compatriots, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

The win was Woods' fifth Masters title - and his first since 2005 - and moved him one behind the all-time record held by Jack Nicklaus.

Now 43-years-old, the victory will once again reignite the talk of Woods matching - or surpassing - Nicklaus' record 18 Major tally.

Justin Harding was the leading South African finisher on 8-under par in a tie for 12th-place overall, which guaranteed him a spot in next year's Masters field.

Louis Oosthuizen disappointed with a final round of 4-over par to finish in a tie for 29th on 4-under par.

Trevor Immelman (2-over, tied 51st) and Branden Grace (5-over, tied 58th) were the other two South Africans to have made the cut.

More to follow...

Read more on:    masters  |  tiger woods  |  golf

 

