NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

SA-born Scotland cricketer passes away

2019-04-19 08:51
Con de Lange
Con de Lange (Scotland Cricket Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African-born Scotland cricketer Con de Lange has passed away at the age of 38.

De Lange's passing was announced on Friday.

Sport24 reported in 2018 that De Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The all-rounder played 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Scotland since making his international debut in 2015.

De Lange, who was born in Bellville near Cape Town, represented the Cape Cobras and Knights franchises in South Africa and had a brief stint with Northamptonshire on the English county circuit.

De Lange is survived by his wife Claire and two children.

Tributes poured in from his former team-mates and friends on Twitter.

Read more on:    con de lange  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Proteas 2019 CWC squad announcement Selectors opt for Amla in Proteas' 2019 World Cup squad CWC Proteas: THIS will be their sore thumb! Sanity prevails! Amla backed for 2019 CWC Former Proteas selector: Politics will play a role at CWC
Marx-less Lions: Bok rotations still baffle Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup Argentinian referee for Good Friday clash at Kings Park Lions blow as Skosan returns to SA to be with father Junior Boks brace for biggest test of 2019

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 