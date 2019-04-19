SA-born Scotland cricketer passes away

Cape Town - South African-born Scotland cricketer Con de Lange has passed away at the age of 38.
De Lange's passing was announced on Friday.
Sport24 reported in 2018 that De Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
The all-rounder played 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Scotland since making his international debut in 2015.
De Lange, who was born in Bellville near Cape Town, represented the Cape Cobras and Knights franchises in South Africa and had a brief stint with Northamptonshire on the English county circuit.
De Lange is survived by his wife Claire and two children.
Tributes poured in from his former team-mates and friends on Twitter.