SA-born Scotland cricketer fighting brain tumour

Cape Town - Cricket Scotland confirmed on Monday that South African-born Scottish all-rounder Con de Lange has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

According to the press release, De Lange was diagnosed with the tumour 10 months ago and it has been a tough journey since for one of Scotland's most liked cricketers.

The 37-year-old has played 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is for Scotland since making his international debut in 2015.

De Lange, who was born in Cape Town, played 31 first-class matches for the Cape Cobras and had a brief stint with Northamptonshire on the English county circuit.

He last played for Scotland on November 25 against Papua New Guinea last year, at which time he was serving as Scotland's vice-captain.

"Cricket Scotland continues to support Con and his family and we have respected his wishes for confidentiality throughout this difficult period," said Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Scotland, Malcolm Cannon.

"Con has been a superb servant to the game of cricket in Scotland and is a very popular member of the squad. We are now delighted to help the cause by spreading the word throughout the broader cricketing family both at home and overseas and we know there will be an overwhelming level of support from this close-knit community."

Cricket Scotland and De Lange's family have launched a campaign to raise money for Brain Tumour Charity after news of De Lange's condition was made public.