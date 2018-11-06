NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PICS: Mzansi Super League trophy unveiled

2018-11-06 14:16
mzansi super league
Mzansi Super League trophy (Supplied)
Cape Town - The Mzansi Super League trophy was officially unveiled on Tuesday with pictures as well as exclusive 360 degree videos available on the Mzansi Super League's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

The gold-plated cup has a uniquely designed flower-pattern that signifies the spring of a new dawn with the first edition of the much-anticipated tournament set to start in 10 days' time.

"We wanted a trophy that would have a unique touch and feel, signifying our unique South African-ness," said excited Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

"Bearing in mind that the Protea flower is a national iconic symbol that is also the brand associated with our national cricket team - we wanted a design that was close to that with petal-like design that South Africans identify with, signifying our culture, growth and the blossoming of a new era."

There will be a week-long trophy tour at all the Mzansi Super League venues and media stations starting from Thursday, November 8.

The trophy will make visits to different media platforms in Gauteng (November 9 and 10), Durban (November 12), Port Elizabeth (November 13), Paarl (November 14) and Cape Town (November 15 and 16), where it will conclude at the tournament opening fixture featuring Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday, November 16.

Tickets for all tournament fixtures are still available across Ticketpro retail outlets around the country.

MSL

MSL

