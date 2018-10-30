R10 million up for grabs in Mzansi Super League

Cape Town - Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition prizes were revealed on Tuesday with a R10
million pot of gold up for grabs when the tournament starts from November 16 with the final set for 16 December.
The
six teams – Cape Town Blitz, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay
Giants, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans – will battle it out for the R7 million top prize for the inaugural tournament winners with the event runner’s
up pocketing R2.5 million.
There
is R100 000 for the MSL T20 Player of the Series with Man of the Match
accolades across all matches earning R15 000 each.
“This
is a perfect incentive for the teams and the players ahead of the first MSL T20
edition and we are all looking forward to the first ball being bowled in 17
days’ time,” said Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.
“We will also reveal different venue activations closer to the
tournament where we also want to make the MSL T20 experience even more epic for
the spectators coming through to see some of the world leading stars like AB de
Villiers, Chris Gayle and Kagiso Rabada in action.”
The opening
clash will see Cape Town Blitz host Tshwane Spartans at Newlands in a
Day/Night fixture starting at 19:00.
Tickets for all
matches cost from R50 each and are available across Ticketpro retail outlets.
Opening
Weekend Fixtures:
Friday,
November 16, 19:00, Cape Town Blitz v Tshwane Spartans, Newlands
Saturday,
November 17, 19:00, Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers
Stadium
Sunday,
November 18, 11:00, Durban Heat v Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead
Sunday,
November 18, 15:30, Paarl Rocks v Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park