R10 million up for grabs in Mzansi Super League

Cape Town - Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition prizes were revealed on Tuesday with a R10 million pot of gold up for grabs when the tournament starts from November 16 with the final set for 16 December.

The six teams – Cape Town Blitz, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans – will battle it out for the R7 million top prize for the inaugural tournament winners with the event runner’s up pocketing R2.5 million.

There is R100 000 for the MSL T20 Player of the Series with Man of the Match accolades across all matches earning R15 000 each.

“This is a perfect incentive for the teams and the players ahead of the first MSL T20 edition and we are all looking forward to the first ball being bowled in 17 days’ time,” said Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

“We will also reveal different venue activations closer to the tournament where we also want to make the MSL T20 experience even more epic for the spectators coming through to see some of the world leading stars like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Kagiso Rabada in action.”

The opening clash will see Cape Town Blitz host Tshwane Spartans at Newlands in a Day/Night fixture starting at 19:00.

Tickets for all matches cost from R50 each and are available across Ticketpro retail outlets.

Opening Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, November 16, 19:00, Cape Town Blitz v Tshwane Spartans, Newlands

Saturday, November 17, 19:00, Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers Stadium

Sunday, November 18, 11:00, Durban Heat v Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead

Sunday, November 18, 15:30, Paarl Rocks v Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park