T20 Challenge

Amla out of Cobras' T20 clash to support ill father

2019-04-22 13:00
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas star batsman Hashim Amla has left the Cape Cobras' camp in Bloemfontein to travel to Durban to be with his ill father.

The franchise confirmed the news on their Twitter account prior to the start of their T20 clash against the Knights at Mangaung Oval on Monday.

All-rounder Ferisco Adams will come in as a late replacement for Amla.

READ: Sanity prevails! Amla backed for 2019 CWC

Last week, Amla was named in the Proteas' 2019 Cricket World Cup 15-man squad, which gets underway on May 30 in England and Wales.

Reeza Hendricks was the man who ultimately missed out from Amla's inclusion.

Amla, who has just come back from over a month away from the game as he attended to his critically ill father, has been struggling for consistency in all formats for over a year. 

He has played six of the Cape Cobras' matches in the CSA T20 Challenge - having only scored thus far 79 runs.

The Cape Cobras are currently on top of the T20 Challenge log with 17 points along with the Highveld Lions, while the Knights are at the bottom of the table.

The T20 clash in Bloemfontein gets underway at 14:30.

Read more on:    cape cobras  |  t20 challenge  |  hashim amla  |  cricket

 

