Proteas

Hashim Amla named in Proteas' 2019 World Cup squad

2019-04-18 13:19
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Cape Town - Hashim Amla has been included in South Africa's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

The 36-year-old's potential exclusion had been a major talking point ahead of Thursday's squad announcement at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, but in the end selection convenor Linda Zondi and his team felt that the right decision was to back one of the greatest white ball batsmen South Africa has ever produced.

Reeza Hendricks was the man who ultimately missed out from Amla's inclusion.

The rest of the squad was named without any surprises.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are both included having recovered from their respective injuries, while JP Duminy is also in as he continues to work of getting his troublesome shoulder pain-free ahead of the tournament.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are the two specialist all-rounders, while the Proteas will go in with two spinners in Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

There is no back-up wicketkeeper, with David Miller expected to fill that role if Quinton de Kock cannot take the gloves for whatever reason.

South Africa's first match at the tournament will be against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday, May 30 - exactly six weeks from today.

South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

