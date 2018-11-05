Steyn: Aussies shouldn't feel embarrassed

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn believes that Australia shouldn't feel "too embarrassed" after their batting collapse during the first ODI at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.



The Proteas went on to defeat the hosts by six wickets in the first of three ODIs between the two nations.

Steyn, who received the man-of-the-match award for his figures of 2/18 in 7 overs, helped his side bundled out Australia for 152 in 38.1 overs.

But the Proteas speedster felt the hosts should be too hard on themselves.

"I don't think they need to be too embarrassed about it. The conditions were tough and if you throw another 30-40 runs that would become quite a tricky chase," Steyn told reporters on Sunday.



"I think we out-bowled them. I don't think their bowled as well as they potentially could've. That was the difference.

"I think our bowlers were relentless with their lines and lengths and made it extremely difficult to score," he added.

"When they tried to push and go, they lost a wicket so I'm going to put it down to our bowling and not their side. But we'll see there's still two more games and we'll see how those wickets go."

The Proteas victory only added to what has been a horrible year for the men from Down Under.

Even before they lost Steve Smith and David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to suspensions for ball tampering, they lost a five-match ODI series to England at home 4-1.

Since then, they have been swept 5-0 by England in England, and now, under new captain Aaron Finch, the beginning to the home series against South Africa has been far from ideal.

The second ODI is on Friday at the Adelaide Oval (04:00 SA time).

