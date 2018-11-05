NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn: Aussies shouldn't feel embarrassed

2018-11-05 20:53
dale steyn
Dale Steyn (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn believes that Australia shouldn't feel "too embarrassed" after their batting collapse during the first ODI at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

The Proteas went on to defeat the hosts by six wickets in the first of three ODIs between the two nations.

READ: Steyn lauds Proteas' 'hot' bowling attack

Steyn, who received the man-of-the-match award for his figures of 2/18 in 7 overs, helped his side bundled out Australia for 152 in 38.1 overs.

READ: Australia facing 'self-doubt' after latest collapse: Finch

But the Proteas speedster felt the hosts should be too hard on themselves. 

"I don't think they need to be too embarrassed about it. The conditions were tough and if you throw another 30-40 runs that would become quite a tricky chase," Steyn told reporters on Sunday.

"I think we out-bowled them. I don't think their bowled as well as they potentially could've. That was the difference.

"I think our bowlers were relentless with their lines and lengths and made it extremely difficult to score," he added.

"When they tried to push and go, they lost a wicket so I'm going to put it down to our bowling and not their side. But we'll see there's still two more games and we'll see how those wickets go."

The Proteas victory only added to what has been a horrible year for the men from Down Under.

Even before they lost Steve Smith and David Warner and Cameron Bancroft  to suspensions for ball tampering, they lost a five-match ODI series to England at home 4-1.

Since then, they have been swept 5-0 by England in England, and now, under new captain Aaron Finch, the beginning to the home series against South Africa has been far from ideal.

The second ODI is on Friday at the Adelaide Oval (04:00 SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions makes strong start against Cobras

2018-11-05 18:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: SA fighter lands 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75 5 talking points: England v Springboks WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? Mallett: Boks can look at themselves and ref Oops … Rassie slips into ‘negative equity’
5 talking points: England v Springboks Steyn lauds Proteas' 'hot' bowling attack WP’s money woes open door for Brits’ Bulls move Currie Cup 2019 set for dramatic revamp Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

Fixtures
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Carrara Oval 10:20
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 