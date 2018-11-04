Proteas wallop Aussies to take 1-0 ODI lead

Cape Town - South Africa have smashed Australia by six wickets to take a 1-nil lead in the One Day International series between the two countries.

SCORECARD: Australia v South Africa, 1st ODI - Perth

Set just 153 to win after a superb bowling display by the visitors saw Australia dismissed in the 39th over, South Africa had no such trouble in securing victory, thanks to a fine start by Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks.

De Kock was the more fluent in the beginning, leaving Hendricks to play himself in.

The pair put on 94 for the first wicket with the Proteas wicket-keeper contributing 47 off just 40 balls before he fell to Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Hendricks will be annoyed the he could not pass 50 after he was caught by Chris Lynne off Marcus Stoinis for 44 to leave the Proteas on 122 for 2 in the 22nd over.

Aiden Markram fell for a well played 36, dragging on from Stoinis while reaching for a wide deliver.

Stoinis then had Heinrich Klaasen (2) caught behind as he looked for a booming drive to end the game with just two runs needed.

David Miller hit the winning runs of his first delivery as South Africa claimed an emphatic victory.

Earlier, the Australian batsmen had no answer to the onslaught from the Proteas bowlers, with Dale Steyn setting the tone from the first ball of the innings.

Andile Phehlukwayo (3/33), Lungi Ngidi (2/26), Imran Tahir (2/39) and Steyn (2/18) never let Australia in the match with an impressive bowling display.

Coulter-Nile (34) and Alex Carey (33) where the only players to pass 20 for the home side.

The teams now meet in the second ODI which takes place in Adelaide on Friday, November 9.