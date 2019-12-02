Smith 'in discussions' with CSA, but still has 'real concerns'

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith says he is in discussions with Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding the Director of Cricket position, but admits he has reservations about working for the governing body.



Smith was responding after a weekend report appeared to indicate it was a signed and sealed deal that the job was his.

In an article titled "Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket", the Sunday Times wrote that Smith was set to sign a four-year deal later this month.

However, Smith took to Twitter on Monday to deny that he was already appointed in the role, but admitted there were negotiations taking place.

"Contrary to media reports I have not been appointed Director of Cricket by CSA. As previously advised I withdrew my application for the role. I am, however, in ongoing discussions with CSA, but I still have real concerns, which I have reiterated to them," Smith wrote.

This comes after the 38-year-old said last month that he had withdrawn his interest in the role.

Smith said in mid-November that he was interviewed by CSA but stated at the time: "I would love to have taken on the role. However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes."

"Biff" scored 9 265 runs in 117 Tests for South Africa, hitting 27 centuries at an average of 48.25.

OPINION: CSA … an increasingly crackpot Kremlin

The relatively inexperienced Enoch Nkwe was appointed Proteas interim team director for a tour of India where they lost all three Tests by wide margins in October.



CSA's interim director of cricket, former international Corrie van Zyl, was recently suspended along with two other officials in a controversy over money owed to players for last year's Mzansi Super League T20 competition.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

