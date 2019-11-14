Graeme Smith withdraws interest in top Cricket SA job

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain, Graeme Smith, has confirmed that he has withdrawn his interest in Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket position.

Reports in the media over the past week have suggested that he was the leading candidate for the role.

Smith was interviewed for the position along with suspended interim Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, and former national selector Hussein Manack.

In a statement released via social media, Smith confirmed that he will no longer like to be considered for the job.

"Following the news in the media this week that I interviewed for the CSA Director of Cricket role, I feel it necessary to confirm that I have withdrawn my interest from the role," said Smith.

Smith cited the reason for his decision being the fact that he would not be given the "level of freedom and support" to make initial changes he deemed necessary to put South African cricket on the road to recovery following a disastrous World Cup and tour of India.

"I would love to have taken on the role. However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last ten or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the initial changes.

"My passion for our nation's cricketing fortunes remains steadfast and I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give advice and guidance wherever I can," concluded Smith.

The position is expected to be filled before the end of the month.

Smith played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20s for South Africa before retiring in March 2014.