Shaun Pollock congratulates 'SA's best' Steyn on new record

Cape Town - Shaun Pollock has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to Dale Steyn on becoming the most successful bowler in South African Test history.

Pollock was in the commentary box on Wednesday morning looking on as Steyn took his 422nd Test wicket to become his country's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format.

Pollock had held the record of 421 scalps since his final Test match in 2008, but he was as happy as anybody to see his former team-mate rise to the top of the pile.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Dale," Pollock said on Wednesday.

"He’s been a fantastic bowler for SA for so long. His performances both home and away have been remarkable in so many ways.

"The fact that he is the best Test fast bowler that SA has produced doesn’t require my endorsement as his stats and record tell you that.

"He’s fully deserving of holding the record for most Test wickets and I hope that he goes on to take many more and continues winning games for the Proteas.

"His injuries of late have been in stark contrast to how well he has managed his body and fitness throughout his career and he has been a wonderful athlete.

"I have enjoyed so many attributes of Dale’s bowling through his international career: the ability to swing the ball at high speed up front, reverse swing the ball with devastating effect, bowl with great control and within himself as well as being able to crank it up with high speed hostile bowling on very flat surfaces at times have always been his hallmarks.

"He has spearheaded the attack for many years giving the team a lift when they needed it most.

"More importantly he’s a great guy and deserves all the best.

"Fast bowling has always been a characteristic strength of SA cricket and records undoubtedly serve as motivation for our current and future stars.

"I look forward to seeing the hugely talented KG Rabada (already 150), Lungi (Ngidi) and others going on to surpass these records because ultimately that’s what we want for Proteas cricket."