BREAKING: Steyn makes history, breaks Pollock's record

Cape Town - Dale Steyn has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in South African Test cricket history.

The 35-year-old broke Shaun Pollock's record at 10:27 on Wednesday during the first morning of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion when he had opener Fakhar Zaman out caught in the slips for 12 by Dean Elgar.

It took Steyn to 422 Test wickets, eclipsing Pollock's long-standing record of 421.

Steyn's first Test wicket was England's Marcus Trescothick all the way back in December, 2004 and since then he has gone about building a reputation as one of the most destructive fast bowlers Test cricket has ever seen.

At one stage it looked like Steyn would not get to the record given the injury troubles he has endured over the last two years.

Steyn, meanwhile, sits at No 11 on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket with New Zealand's Richard Hadlee ahead of him in 10th place on 431.